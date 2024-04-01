Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Thousands of Israelis flooded the streets of Jerusalem on Sunday, March 31, in one of the largest demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protestors were heard calling for increased efforts to free captives in Gaza.

To take charge of the situation, police used water cannons against the crowd and pushed them back as they were shouting, “Netanyahu must go.”

After rallying in front of the Israeli parliament, lighting fires, and waving the Israeli flag, the protestors blocked the main city highway. As per reports, this was the biggest protest since the war broke out in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the families of the captives still held by Hamas have pledged to take the streets every night this week, mounting pressure on the government to bring them home.

Several demonstrators were seen holding placards, showing Netayahu’s face covered in blood and accusing him of failing to protect Israel from Hamas.

Some even held signs that read “UR the boss, UR to blame,” while other signs demanded “Elections now!”

Pertinently, Netanyahu had faced months of street protests over contentious judicial reforms, even before Israel’s war on Gaza.

On October 7, Hamas seized about 250 captives, of whom 130 are still held captive, including 33 who are presumed dead.

According to the Gaza Healing Ministry, Israel has killed at least 32,782 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its barbaric retaliatory campaign.