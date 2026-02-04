Thousands pay respects at AIMIM leader Pasha Quadri’s funeral

Hyderabad: Thousands of people paid their respects at the funeral of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday, February 4.

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) was held at Masjid-e-Wazeer Ali, Chandulal Baradari, after the Zuhr prayers. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was also seen attending the funeral.

Videos from the funeral showed the mosque filled to maximum capacity and people lining up outside to offer prayers. A large crowd was also seen accompanying the funeral procession, reflecting the late leader’s popularity among the public.

Funeral procession of AIMIM general secretary, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri underway in Hyderabad



Funeral procession of AIMIM general secretary, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri underway in Hyderabad

His burial took place at Masjid-e-Hazrat Syed Mohiuddin Pasha in Noorkhan Bazaar.

Pasha Quadri passed away at the age of 72 on February 3 after a prolonged illness.

The former MLA was admitted to Owaisi Hospital at Kanchanbagh on November 30, last year, after he complained of uneasiness.

He had been suffering from renal problems for the last two years and was under treatment.

Quadri had served as a Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) corporator from 1986 to 1991 and was elected MLA for four consecutive terms, winning the Charminar seat three times since 2004 and the Yakutpura seat in 2018.