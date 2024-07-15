Thousands take part in 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: Thousands of Shia Muslims took out the traditional Muharram procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar for the second consecutive year on Monday, July 15.

After being barred for the last 35 years, the traditional procession was allowed from the last year in Srinagar. It commenced from Guru Bazar and reached Dalgate through MA Road in Lal Chowk where it witnessed a huge rush of mourners.

Kashmiri Shia mourners beating their chest as they walk through the streets of Srinagar. Thousands of Shia Muslims participated in a traditional procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate Srinagar on Monday 8th of Muharram-First Islamic Month.

Authorities had permitted the event with organisers assuring a peaceful and disciplined Muharram procession following a request from the Shia community which was subsequently approved by the Srinagar administration.

“I am thankful to the administration for permitting us to take out this traditional procession last year and this year as well. I used to listen to stories from my father about this procession which was barred for 35 years as this is the second time I am participating today,” said Adil Hussain, a resident of Hasanabad, Srinagar.

The order issued by the administration read “The participants should only use the left side of the road, keeping the right side open for emergency services and the organisers must ensure that the procession concludes within the timeframe set by the administration, starting at 6 am from Guru Bazar, crossing Jehangir Chowk by 6:30 am and J&K Bank Headquarters MA Road by 8 am.”

Kashmir Shia Muslims waving flags with different Islamic sayings/messages during the traditional Procession on 8th of Muharram on Monday in Srinagar.

It also provided some key conditions for the mourners to adhere to which include there should be no anti-national or anti-administration speeches or activities, preservation of communal and sectarian harmony, respect for state security and national symbols, no flags with provocative slogans or images related to banned organisations, adherence to rules and avoidance of actions that could lead to law and order Issues.

Kashmir Shia mourners reciting noha during the traditional procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate Srinagar on Monday 8th of Muharram-First Islamic Month.



The conditions also include the protection of government and public property, cooperation with local police and security agencies, uninterrupted traffic flow and accommodation for medical emergencies, prohibition of drones and public address systems or loudspeakers.

Additionally, different stalls were installed throughout Lalchowk to provide refreshments to the mourners.