Thread found in Haleem from famous restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A customer expressed dismay after after she found a thread in the Haleem ordered from a famous restaurant in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 22. She also alleged that the restaurant served powder with Chicken 65.

In a reel shared on Instagram, the woman customer showed the thread she found in the Haleem and said, “I was craving Haleem and decided to order it from this famous restaurant. I purchased garbage for Rs 388”. She alleged that the Haleem also contained lumps of flour.

This is the latest incident of customers being served contaminated Haleem.

Previous incident

In 2024, a customer alleged that another famous restaurant served him adulterated Haleem.

The incident occurred on March 25 when a disgruntled customer named Mansoor Shaik shared his experience of eating Haleem at a restaurant in Begumpet.



In response, the restaurant, on March 29, filed a police complaint against Shaik alleging he had adulterated the Haleem and then blamed the restaurant for quality issues.

“The customer (Sahik) started complaining that the mutton Haleem sold to him was spoilt with a sour taste and foul smell. Upon inspection, it was found he had in fact adulterated the mutton Haleem with some material and the same was diluted with water and became less viscous compared to the mutton Haleem sold by us,” read the complaint.