Three AIMIM leaders held for hate speech in Meerut

Meerut: Meerut Police has arrested three AIMIM leaders for allegedly delivering provocative speeches intended at disturbing communal harmony, officials said on Wednesday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul’s (AIMIM) western Uttar Pradesh president Mahtab Chauhan, metropolitan president Imran Ansari and metropolitan secretary Raji Siddiqui were arrested following late-night raids, they said.

The action was taken after the video of an Eid Milan programme, held without prior permission at a farmhouse in Hajipur village on March 23, went viral.

In the video, AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali is purportedly seen making highly objectionable remarks while targeting a political party and discussing the 2027 assembly elections.

“You gave 111 seats to those who remain silent. Give me just 11 MLAs, and I promise that if a Muslim is killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh, those who are responsible for the encounter will also face an encounter,” Ali allegedly stated in the clip.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Antriksh Jain said police took cognisance of the video and registered a case at Lohiyanagar police station against six named individuals, including Ali, and several unidentified others.

“The speeches were intended to create enmity between different religions and communities and affect law and order,” Jain said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the other accused.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found engaging in activities that disrupt social harmony and legal statutes, he said.