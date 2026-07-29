Three arrested as CCB raids rave party at Bengaluru villa

Bengaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) Women’s Wing raided a rave party being held at a private villa in citys upscale IPS Layout on Tuesday night and arrested three organisers for allegedly conducting the event in violation of the law. Police also seized banned hookah products, e-cigarettes and liquor during the operation, while several women present at the party were rescued.

The arrested have been identified as Dikshit, Vedant Pandit and Shankar. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB team raided a villa identified as C-9 in the 6th Sector of HSR Layout’s IPS Layout, where the party was allegedly being organised under the banner of “Rave Key Hospitality Service.”

According to investigators, the organisers had rented the villa for ₹20,000 to host the late-night event. Invitations were reportedly circulated through the Amigos mobile application, targeting young men and women. Entry fees were allegedly fixed at ₹1,099 for men and ₹499 for women.

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Police said several participants were found partying late into the night, with liquor being served openly. The CCB team seized banned hookah materials, e-cigarettes and alcoholic beverages from the premises during the raid. Authorities are also examining whether any other prohibited substances were used or supplied at the gathering.

The organisers were taken into custody, while the villa owner has also been booked in connection with the incident. A case has been registered at the HSR Layout Police Station, and further investigation is underway to determine whether the organisers violated provisions relating to public safety, licensing and prohibited products.

Police are also scrutinising the role of the online platform used to promote the event and are verifying the identities of those who attended the party. Officials said statements of the participants are being recorded as part of the investigation.

The CCB stated that it will continue its crackdown on illegal rave parties and similar events that violate law and public safety norms in Bengaluru.