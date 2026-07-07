Three arrested for stealing cash from pan shop owner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police arrested three persons in connection with the robbery of a 36-year-old pan shop owner in Kattedan. Part of the stolen cash, her mobile phone and the scooter used in the offence were recovered.

The robbery occurred on June 26 when the victim, Pooja Sathy, was returning home after closing her pan shop at APCO Colony.

While nearing Kanak Bakery in Kattedan, she was attacked by three people who snatched her mobile phone and fled away with Rs 4,500 cash.

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The Mailardevpally police registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 309(6) (robbery where the offender voluntarily causes hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Tuesday, they arrested the three accused – Mohammed Ghouse, 19, a Blue Dart driver, Vadla Chandu, 19, a plastering labourer and Athamaraj Vikas, 21, a employee at an Apollo Pharmacy.

Police could recover Rs 1,200 in cash, Pooja’s Vivo mobile phone, and the scooter.