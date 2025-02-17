Three arrested in Hyderabad’s Old City for smuggling ganja

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department officials arrested three people at Darulshifa in the Old City for smuggling ganja on Monday. The team seized 2.6 kilograms of the ganja from them.

The accused persons are identified as Aziz Ahmed Khan, Shaik Sadiq Khan and Najaf Ali.

Officials said the gang had bought the ganja from a person S K Dhaan, a resident of Odisha and came to Darulshifa to sell it to local customers. On information, the Prohibition and Excise Department (Enforcement) team caught them.

Auto driver held for cultivating ganja

An auto driver was arrested for cultivating ganja in his flat in Hyderabad’s Venkatgiri area on Sunday, February 17.

The accused has been identified as Mahmood Ali. The Jubilee Hills police reached the spot after being tipped off by a neighbour. Speaking to Siasat.com the Jubilee Hills police said, “Ali was previously a ganja consumer and over time he gathered seeds of the substance and began cultivating ganja in his flat.”

Ali has been arrested under sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Earlier this month, police arrested a 34-year-old man was arrested for ganja peddling and seized 200 kilograms of the drug. On specific information, the task force southeast team apprehended Jadhav Shivaram, a resident of Sangareddy district when he was transporting 200 kilograms of ganja in a car.