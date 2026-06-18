Three arrested with ganja, MDMA in Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: A joint team of the STF-D Wing and Excise Department arrested three persons and seized ganja, MDMA, mobile phones and a car during a raid at Kismatpura in Gandipet, Ranga Reddy district.

The three accused – Goberu Venkata Chaitanya, K Sai Arun and K Hemanth Reddy – were arrested during a vehicle check. The team recovered one gram of MDMA, 730 grams of ganja and three mobile phones from the accused. A high-end car used for transporting the contraband was also seized.

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Officials found that the accused had allegedly procured ganja and other narcotic substances from Odisha and Bengaluru and sold them in and around Hyderabad for illegal profits.

All three men have three to four criminal cases registered against them at different police stations.

The accused were handed over to the Gandipet Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action.