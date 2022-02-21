Three Basti Dawakhanas inaugurated in Patancheru Assembly constituency

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minister of Health T Harish Rao inaugurated 3 basti dawakhanas in Sangareddy’s Ramchander Mandal. The Minister advised the people to visit Basti Dawakhanas for free treatment instead of wasting their money with private hospitals.

“There are 256 Basti Dawakhanas in GHMC limits where MBBS doctors, staff nurses and other medical staff shall provide free treatment and medicines to the poor people,” Rao said adding “There are also facilities for 57 different free medical tests in T-Diagnostic Centers.”

In addition to the latest addition of three Basti Dawakhanas, Patancheru already has three working Basti Dawakhanas.