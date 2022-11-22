Three BJP leaders booked under SC/ST Act in Gujarat

Vadodara: Three BJP leaders have been booked under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Dabhoi town in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Vadodara Rural Deputy Superintendent of police (ST/SC cell) Aakash Patel said a tribal youth (Dharmesh Tadvi)in his complaint on Monday evening alleged that these leaders intentionally insulted, voluntarily caused hurt and made casteist remarks against him.

Tadvi said that elected BJP leaders of Dabhoi municipal corporation — Biren Shah, Vishal and Amit Solanki –have given him money for electric and other repair work of street lights.

Unhappy with the amount paid for the work, Dharmesh Tadvi approached the BJP tribal cell president Mehulbhai Tadvi, who asked him to return the money.

When Dharmesh Tadvi approached Biren Shah to return the payment, one of the complainant’s friend was recording it, which angered Shah.

Shah thrashed Dharmesh Tadvi and threatened him that once the Assembly elections are over, he will not allow him to run his business on road side and remove his vegetable cart.