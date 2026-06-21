Three booked after drone spots risky bike stunts in Hyderabad

Police caught the accused in the act while conducting drone patrolling in the area at around 5 pm.

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Drone captures risky bike stunts on Hyderabad road, with police monitoring the scene.
Three booked after drone spots risky bike stunts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three individuals were booked for performing dangerous bike stunts on Sunday, June 21, at an open area behind Sri Chaitanya College in Uppal Bhagayath.

Police caught the accused in the act while conducting drone patrolling in the area at around 5 pm.

In the video, one person can be seen performing a wheelie with another person sitting behind him. A third person is seen filming them.

Subhan Bakery

Police in Hyderabad have taken a serious note of the rising popularity of dangerous stunts among the youth. Cyberabad Police have also stepped up their surveillance of social media accounts promoting such activities and said that 35 Instagram and YouTube accounts are now under their scanner.

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