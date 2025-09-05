Three booked for defrauding Hyderabad woman of Rs 50 lakh

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police booked a case against three people who collected Rs 50 lakh from a woman for getting a task done at the HYDRAA office.

According to the police, some persons had laid a road through a plot belonging to a woman without obtaining her consent. On coming to know about it, the woman contacted a relative, Praveen, who introduced her to a Youtuber, Sunkari Naresh, who claimed that his friend Chandu Srinivas has good connections at the HYDRAA office.

Believing them, the woman paid Rs 50 lakh to them. When the work was not done, she checked with the HYDRAA office and found that no petition was received at the office regarding the issue.

The HYDRAA Commissioner, A V Ranganath, on coming to know about the issue, asked the officials to verify and lodge a complaint with the police. The officials lodged a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station against Srinivas, Praveen, and Naresh for collecting money and defaming HYDRAA.

The police are investigating.