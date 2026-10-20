Three Christian families harassed, forced to convert in Bengal

Kolkata: Three Christian families were allegedly intimidated and forced to change their religion and give up Christianity by Bajrang Dal workers on Tuesday, October 20, in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

They said the harassment began on October 18 and lasted through October 20. On October 19, the victims were also made to offer Anjali at a Durga Puja pandal.

According to a lawyer in charge of their case, on October 18 and 19, a mob of Bajrang Dal members came to the home of one family and told them to abandon their faith. “When they refused, the group assaulted them. A woman was allegedly hit on the head so badly that she lost consciousness,” the lawyer was quoted by Maktoob Media.

The woman was vaguely aware that her saree was being removed, the lawyer said. “She told us that she was forced to bathe for a purification ritual.”

Three more families under the jurisdiction of Chandrakona Police Station also faced similar harassment. Victims said Bajrang Dal workers “choked” their minor daughter, aged 14 and tore her clothes.

“Three families in the area were targeted. In one family, a girl of about 14 years old was allegedly strangled, and her clothes were torn in front of others. The attackers reportedly threatened to kidnap and rape her. Her family has moved her to another place,” the lawyer said.

The families were threatened with immolation if they informed the police, he said. “When they sought police help, officials told them to listen to the group if they wanted to survive.”

On Tuesday morning, at around 7:30 am, the husbands of all three families were taken away, the lawyer claimed, and the wives were told that they would be taken to a temple for “rituals.”

Naming the alleged perpetrators, civil society members said they either were from Bajrang Dal or had some connection to the organisation, Maktoob said.

“The families do not want to give up their faith. They want to file a complaint but are afraid, as the police also harassed them. They want to get out of the village first,” the lawyer said.

A report by India Hate Lab has stated that West Bengal witnessed at least t 60 incidents targeting Christians across 13 districts between May 13 and September 20, 2026. The incidents have increased since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state, the report said, and some of those involved in the attacks even cited the change in power.