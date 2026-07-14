Three convicts escape from Kalaburagi Central Jail

Kalaburagi: Three convicted prisoners escaped from the Kalaburagi Central Jail in the early hours of Monday, July 13, triggering a major security alert and raising serious questions over prison security. The escape occurred in Kalaburagi, the home district of Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge.

The escaped convicts have been identified as Mastan, Santosh and Sagar, all of whom were serving sentences in a murder case registered in Bidar district. According to preliminary information, the trio scaled the prison compound wall and escaped around 3 a.m.

The incident has sparked suspicion of possible assistance from jail staff. Questions have been raised over how the prisoners managed to remain outside their lock-up during the night and breach the prison’s security without inside help. Allegations have surfaced that some prison officials or staff may have facilitated the escape.

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A case has been registered at Farhatabad Police Station, and police have launched a search operation to trace the escaped convicts. Authorities are also expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the security lapse and examine the role of prison personnel.

The latest jailbreak comes just days after a POCSO case accused escaped from the Afzalpur Police Station in Kalaburagi district, adding to concerns over security arrangements at law enforcement establishments.