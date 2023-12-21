Three criminal law bills tabled in Rajya Sabha

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday moved three bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for passage of the three redrafted bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills in Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha had passed these bills on Wednesday.

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Initiating a debate on them, BJP’s Brijalal said they will end the colonial legacy.

