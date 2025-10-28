Three detained for drug peddling in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Elite Group of Action for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has detained three drug traffickers over the last month for drug peddling in Telangana.

The three accused have been detained in Telangana for inter-state drug peddling under the Prevention of immoral trafficking (PIT) and the NDPS Acts. One of the accused was identified as Suhas Dada Dayagude, a native of Solapur in Maharashtra.

He is involved in six cases of drug peddling, including five cases in Telangana and one in Maharashtra. Suhas has been in detention since September 24.

The second accused is identified as Duggempudi Shiva Shanker Reddy, a driver from Bhadradri Kothagudem. He is involved in eight cases, including seven in Telangana and one in Maharashtra. Reddy has been in detention since October 23.

The third accused is identified as Sapavath Venkanna, a labourer and native of Mahabubabad, Telangana. He is involved in four cases of drug peddling across Telangana. Venkanna has been in detention since October 25.

Based on reports of Superintendents of Police, Sangareddy and Bhadradri Kothagudem Districts, the detaining authority is the Addl.

The Director General of Police, CID, Telangana (Detaining Authority) has issued detention orders under the PITNDPS Act, 1988, against all three drug peddlers to prevent them from engaging in similar activities in the future. The detention orders have been served, and the individuals have been lodged in Central Prison.