Three die after car, courier vehicle collide in Karnataka’s Bidar district

Bidar: Three people died on Wednesday morning after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a vehicle operating for a courier service in this district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rachappa (57), Naveen (30) and Nagaraj (38), all residents of Narayankhed taluk in Sangareddy district of Telangana, they said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am near Neelamandi Tanda in Bhalki taluk, when the group was returning after offering prayers at the Sri Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi district, police said.

Also Read Journalist Rana Ayyub, her father receive death threats

Preliminary investigations suggested that the accident occurred when the car, carrying five occupants, was taking a turn towards the Bidar-Kalaburagi highway via Humnabad, and collided head-on with a four-wheeler operating for the courier service, a senior police officer said.

The three men died on the spot, while two other occupants in the car and the Bolero driver sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bidar, he said. An investigation is underway, police added.