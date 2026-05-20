Three die in accident in Mahabubabad as tractor rams bike

Hyderabad: As many as three people died in an accident in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, May 19.

The deceased were identified as Alli Sampath 25, Lingamalla Satish 28 and Pottakarla Vamsi 22, the residents of Bodlada village in Dhanthapalli mandal were going towards Warangal on a two-wheeler when they were hit by a grain-laden tractor which tried to overtake the bike near Velikatta.

A video shared on social media showed the bike in a damaged condition and the deceased lying in a pool of blood while bystanders discussed how the accident occurred.

As many as three people died in an accident in Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, May 19.



The deceased were identified as Alli Sampath 25, Lingamalla Satish 28 and Pottakarla Vamsi 22, the residents of Bodlada village in Dhanthapalli mandal were going towards Warangal… pic.twitter.com/rWvwiiqp4J — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 20, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Thorrur circle inspector said, “The accident occurred at 10:15 PM when the tractor rammed the bike due to over speeding. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”

The tractor driver is yet to be apprehended.