Three earthquakes jolt Rajasthan’s Jaipur within half an hour

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Jaipur was struck by three back-to-back earthquakes within a span of 30 minutes in the early hours of Friday.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit the pink city at around 4.10 am, forcing people to rush out of their homes.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit at Rajasthan’s capital city, Jaipur, around 4.10 am, and it was followed by two more earthquakes of magnitudes 3.1 and 3.4 respectively.

The second one of 3.1 magnitude hit the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 am, and the third one of 3.4 magnitude struck at 4.25 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India,” the NCS said in a tweet.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Residents felt the tremors as the first earthquake hit Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, forcing them to leave their houses.

“The tremors were strong, and my whole family woke up. The tremors continued for a little long. It happened around ten past four in the morning. There are no injuries though,” Vikas, a local resident said.

Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, “Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!”

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted 61 kilometres East of Mizoram’s Ngopa in the early hours of Thursday, the NCS reported. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres.