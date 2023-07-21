Law secy Niten Chandra appointed in charge of legal affairs dept

New Delhi: Law Secretary Niten Chandra has been designated as in charge of the Central Agency Section till his tenure in the department or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision by approving the Department of Legal Affairs proposal, mentioning an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training.

Chandra, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed as Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice in May last year.

Also Read NIA arrests AMU student, UP ATS picks up two Bangladeshis

In 2020, the IAS officer was appointed as the Additional Secretary, of the Central Agency Section, Department of Legal Affairs. Chandra has also worked as Secretary of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Legal Affairs to designate Shri Niten Chandra, IAS (OR:1990), Law Secretary as Incharge, Central Agency Section till his tenure in the Department or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” reads the order.

Chandra is also a Member-ex official of the India International Arbitration Centre. He spearheaded the Government initiative for revitalizing the Alternate Dispute Resolution space in India. The efforts paved the way for establishing the India International Arbitration Centre through the amendment of the NDIAC Act 2019.

An ardent legal reformer, Chandra believes in the need for simplification of legal procedures, fast-tracking of the dispensation of justice and resolution of disputes so that the all-round development of the Nation is ensured.