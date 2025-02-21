Three empty buses explode in suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv

Jerusalem: Three empty buses exploded simultaneously in Israel’s Tel Aviv area, while explosive devices were found on at least two others before they could detonate, in what police said was a “suspected terror attack”.

No injuries have been reported, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said on Thursday.

The explosions occurred on Thursday night in buses parked in lots in Bat Yam, a southern suburb of Tel Aviv. Videos circulating online showed the vehicles engulfed in flames, with an image showing a bus completely burned, leaving only a charred frame, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another explosive device was found before it exploded on a bus in Holon, a nearby suburb, and another on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

“Bomb disposal units are working to neutralise them,” Tel Aviv District Commander Haim Sargarof told a press briefing.

“This is a large-scale event occurring simultaneously in at least five locations,” Sargarof said.

“We have deployed teams and officers to numerous points.”

He said the explosive devices had similar characteristics, were non-standard explosives, and were equipped with a timer.

“This appears to be something characteristic of the (occupied) West Bank,” he said.

Light rail service in the Tel Aviv area was suspended as security forces searched for more possible devices.

Public transportation across the country was temporarily halted as the Transportation Ministry instructed bus drivers and train operators to stop vehicles and conduct security checks.

Following the attempted string of bus bombings, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to embark on a massive operation in the West Bank against terrorist hubs, according to his office.

He also instructed the police and Shin Bet to “increase preventative activities” in Israel’s cities to prevent further attacks.

The decisions come after a meeting with Defence Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and Police Commissioner Daniel Levy.

The IDF said it is investigating Thursday evening’s bus bombings in Bat Yam and Holon jointly with the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police.

Following a fresh assessment, the military said its counterterrorism operation in the West Bank will continue and will be focused on specific areas per the findings of the investigation.

Additionally, the IDF said it has blocked several checkpoints leading into the West Bank in specific areas, and will ramp up activities in the so-called seam zone, the area between the Green Line and Israel’s West Bank barrier.