Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes in Oman

The Royal Oman Police stated that the ship carried 25 French tourists, along with a tour guide and a boat captain.

Royal Oman Police carry a dead body after boat capsizes

Dubai: Three French tourists drowned in Oman after the boat they were in capsized in waters off the sultanate’s capital city of Muscat, police said on Tuesday, January, 27.

The Royal Oman Police stated that the ship carried 25 French tourists, along with a tour guide and a boat captain, when it capsized in the Gulf of Oman. It said three tourists died and two suffered minor injuries.

The police said in a short statement that “investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, draws tourists from around the world for its diving and natural beauty, though the nation remains overshadowed as a destination by skyscraper-studded Dubai in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

