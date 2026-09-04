Three held for auto driver’s murder in Hyderabad

During interrogation, Javeed confessed that he suspected Rauf of being involved in his brother Sajid's murder in Karnataka.

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Police officers and suspects with covered faces during a press conference in Hyderabad.
Mailardevpally police with the arrested accused

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police arrested three people on Friday, September 4, in connection with what appears to be a revenge killing of an auto driver a couple of days ago.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammed Javeed, Shaik Arif and Mohammed Abdullah. During interrogation, Javeed confessed that he suspected the deceased, Abdul Rauf, of being involved in his brother Sajid’s murder in Karnataka on May 19, 2024.

Javeed also stated that Rauf had threatened and mocked him and his associates, because of which they planned to kill him. As per their plan, at 11 pm on September 2, the three accused intercepted Rauf while he was driving his auto.

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They allegedly used pepper spray and attacked him with knives, causing multiple stab injuries, resulting in his death.

The accused then fled from the scene and disposed of the weapons, blood-stained clothes, and pepper spray bottles in bushes near Palle Cheruvu.

On Friday, Javeed, Arif and Abdullah were apprehended at Aramghar while they tried to flee to Basvakalyan, Karnataka.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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