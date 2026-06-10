Three held for possessing 250 grams ganja in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Hyderabad: A gang of three people was arrested in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday, June 9, for possessing 250 grams of ganja.

The accused were identified as Girimilla Sai Madhu 20, a private employee and native of Siddipet, Pasula Linga Swamy, 19, a resident of Kadilabavi in Turkapally mandal and Syed Javed, 20 a resident of Turkapally Mandal.

According to the police the accused were procuring ganja from Karkapatla and transporting it to Turkapally where it was being illegally sold to local consumers. The accused were taken into custody by the Turkapally Sub-Inspector along with his staff and interrogated on the spot.

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Apart from ganja, the police seized, one bike and three mobile phones from the accused. The Turkapally Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to identify the source network and other possible links involved in the illegal drug trade.