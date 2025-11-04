Three held for pushing senior citizen from Lakdikapul metro station

Hyderabad: The city police, on Monday, November 3, arrested three men for allegedly abusing a 62-year-old advocate at the Lakdikapul Metro station.
The incident occurred on October 21 at around 6 pm. Police said that G Krishna Kishore, a resident of Begumpet, had boarded the metro from the Ameerpet metro station.
The three accused – 32-year-old Sivvala Sunil Kumar, 34-year-old Sivvala Rajesh and 34-year-old Kalishetti Ashok – were sitting on the seats reserved for senior citizens.
When Kishore asked them to vacate, the men refused and replied in a derogatory language. The argument soon snowballed into a physical assault after Kishore was pushed onto the metro tracks, shocking everyone.
The advocate sustained injuries. Based on his complaint, the Saifabad police registered a case.
The three men were booked under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhitha (BNS).