Three held for pushing senior citizen from Lakdikapul metro station

Hyderabad: The city police, on Monday, November 3, arrested three men for allegedly abusing a 62-year-old advocate at the Lakdikapul Metro station.

The incident occurred on October 21 at around 6 pm. Police said that G Krishna Kishore, a resident of Begumpet, had boarded the metro from the Ameerpet metro station.

The three accused – 32-year-old Sivvala Sunil Kumar, 34-year-old Sivvala Rajesh and 34-year-old Kalishetti Ashok – were sitting on the seats reserved for senior citizens.

Also Read Raidurgam police deny firing reports, probe property dispute

When Kishore asked them to vacate, the men refused and replied in a derogatory language. The argument soon snowballed into a physical assault after Kishore was pushed onto the metro tracks, shocking everyone.

The advocate sustained injuries. Based on his complaint, the Saifabad police registered a case.

The three men were booked under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhitha (BNS).