Three held for snatching phones in Hyderabad, 17 mobiles seized

Hyderabad: Three people involved in phone snatching were arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday, August 4. Around 17 mobiles were recovered from their possession.

The accused – Mohammad Zafer (21), Mohammed Ather (22), and Lalatendu Behera alias Nilu Behra (23) – are accused of carrying out mobile thefts near the Narayanguda Metro Station and Reddy Women’s College within two days.

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The trio would enter a crowded area, target those using their mobile phones and flee on their two-wheeler. They allegedly committed multiple snatching offences over the past 10 days across different police station limits before selling the stolen devices to the receiver, said police.

They are serial offenders with cases registered at Gopalpuram, Afzalgunj, Chikkadpally and Narayanguda police stations.

A case has been registered.