Three IAS officers transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were on Wednesday, January 8, transferred to various departments in Telangana.

As per the latest list of transfers, Dr Yogitha Rana, IAS officer of the 2003 batch has been appointed as secretary to the Telangana Education department; K Surendra Mohan, IAS officer of the 2006 batch has been transferred as commissioner of transport.

Lastly, N Sridhar, IAS officer of the 1997 batch has been appointed as secretary of the Telangana Industries & Commerce department.

Also Read Telangana govt transfers 13 IAS officers

In November last year, the Telangana government transferred 13 IAS officers to various departments.

Smita Sabharwal who is currently serving as member secretary in State Finance Commission has been transferred as secretary to government in the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department.

E Sridhar, who is currently serving as Commissioner to the Prohibition and Excise department has been transferred as secretary to the government, Backward Classes Welfare department.

He has also been appointed as the finance and planning for the post of Commissioner in the Endowments department.

Anita Ramachandran, who serves as commissioner of PR&RD has now been transferred as secretary to government in the Women Development and Child Welfare department.

Illambarithi K who was in charge as the commissioner of the Transport department is now been posted as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner.

K Surendra Mohan, who is currently secretary to the government at the Mines and Geology and Industries and Commerce department has been relieved and transferred as commissioner of the Transport department.