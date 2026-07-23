Three including brother-in-law held in Meerpet murder case

The act was a revenge killing as Suri is the prime accused in the murders of Arfaz's siblings Fatima and Salman.

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The image shows Nandanavanam Suri, who was brutally murdered by his opponents in Meerpet on Monday night, July 20, 2026.
Nandanavanam Suri

Hyderabad: Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter, Nandanavanam Suri, Meerpet Police said on Thursday, July 23. The prime accused has been identified as 22-year-old Arfaz, Suri’s brother-in-law.

Suri was allegedly hacked to death by Arfaz and his 19-year-old accomplices, Nani and Sunny, on July 20 in Nandanavanam Colony.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Meerpet Station House Officer (SHO) B Shobhan said the act was a revenge killing as Suri is the prime accused in the murders of Arfaz’s siblings Fatima and Salman.

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Fatima was Suri’s wife, and Salman was his brother-in-law. Suri had married Fatima when she was a minor and subsequently went to jail in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, the SHO said.

“After being released, Suri started suspecting Fatima’s fidelity and killed her in 2022. He killed Salman in 2024 because he was afraid Salman might take revenge,” he added.

The three have been sent for judicial remand. Further investigation is underway.

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