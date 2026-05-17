Three, including freelance chemist held for Alprazolam trade in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, May 16, arrested three members of a gang for allegedly manufacturing and trafficking 39.470 kg of the Alprazolam drug. Cash worth Rs 85.36 lakhs was also seized from the accused.

Two of the accused were intercepted by the NCB near the Kalakunta Colony, Siddipet Outer Ring Road, while they were exchanging Alprazolam illegally without any valid license. A search of their vehicles revealed the drugs and cash.

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Based on the disclosure by one of the accused, officials arrested the supplier of the drugs from Madeenaguda. He is a postgraduate in MSc Chemistry and works as a freelance chemist. He would manufacture the Alprazolam clandestinely in his laboratory at Prashantnagar area of Hyderabad, NCB said.

All three persons confessed to their involvement in the illegal drug trade and were arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused have traded 150 kg of Alprazolam over the last five years.

All three were produced before the Siddipet Magistrate and have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.