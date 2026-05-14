Two held for carrying drugs worth Rs 2.58 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least two people were arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 14, and drugs worth Rs 2.58 lakh were seized from them.

The Telangana excise department teams seized ganja, charas and MDMA from the accused. The accused were identified as Praveen and Sunny, who brought the drugs from Bengaluru to be sold to consumers from elite families.

They were apprehended on the Suraram-Kompally road and 3.24 grams of MDMA, 36.90 grams of OG Kush and 7.73 grams of charas were seized from the accused.

Apart from the drugs, the police also seized the car in which the accused were travelling.