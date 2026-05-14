Two held for carrying drugs worth Rs 2.58 lakh in Hyderabad

The accused were identified as Praveen and Sunny, who brought the drugs from Bengaluru to be sold to consumers from elite families.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 10:04 am IST
Telangana excise officials with the arrested accused
Telangana excise officials with the arrested accused

Hyderabad: At least two people were arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 14, and drugs worth Rs 2.58 lakh were seized from them.

The Telangana excise department teams seized ganja, charas and MDMA from the accused. The accused were identified as Praveen and Sunny, who brought the drugs from Bengaluru to be sold to consumers from elite families.

They were apprehended on the Suraram-Kompally road and 3.24 grams of MDMA, 36.90 grams of OG Kush and 7.73 grams of charas were seized from the accused.

Subhan Bakery

Apart from the drugs, the police also seized the car in which the accused were travelling.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 10:04 am IST

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