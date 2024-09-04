Three Indians among 6 dead after ship sinks in Kuwaiti waters

At least three Indian nationals were among the six people who have died after the sinking of an Iranian ship—Arabakhtar I in Kuwait’s territorial waters.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, September 1, involved crew members of both Indian and Iranian nationality, according to Nasser Passandeh, head of Iran’s port and maritime navigation authority, was quoted by Iran News Agency (IRNA) as saying on Tuesday, September 3.

He confirmed that three bodies have been found in a joint effort between Iran and Kuwait, with search operations still ongoing to locate the remaining crew members