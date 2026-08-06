Three Indians make finals of World Athletics U20 Championships

Eugene: Javelin throwers Ashish Yadav and T Dharanidharan along with discus thrower Amanat Kamboj qualified for the final rounds in a decent opening day performance by the Indians at the World Athletics U20 Championships here.

Yadav topped the men’s javelin Group A qualification round with a throw of 69.87m and ended at second spot overall, behind South Africa‘s title favourite Jan-Hendrik Heymans who won Group B with a 76.02m throw. The 19-year-old Indian has a season’s best of 74.49m, which is also his personal best.

Heymans was the lone competitor to breach the automatic qualification mark of 72.50m.

Dharanidharan made it to the final round, taking the 12th and the last spot overall after finishing fifth in Group B qualification round with a throw of 68.07m.

Those who breached the automatic qualifying mark of 72.50m or at least best 12 qualified for the final to be held on Friday.

Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra is the current world record holder in the event with his 86.48m throw in the 2016 edition of the championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

In women’s discus throw, Amanat produced a season’s best throw of 52.58m to finish sixth in Group A qualification round and take the 12th and last available spot to sneak into the finals.

China’s Su Yixin took the top position across the two qualification groups with 58.06m, while compatriot Ma Chenyi was second with 57.72m.

Those who breached the automatic qualifying mark of 55m or the best 12 performers qualified for the final to be held later tonight.

Mogali Venkatram made it to the men’s 800m semifinals while Uwin Anand bowed out of the same event after the Round 1 heat races.

Venkatram finished third in Heat 5, clocking 1 minute 52.81 seconds to secure his place in the semifinals. Anand ended seventh in Heat 1 and 30th overall, clocking 1:52.37sec.

Across the five heats, Uganda’s Shafeck Murungi recorded the fastest time, clocking a personal best of 1:46.64sec.

First five in each heat plus two fastest runners from the remaining athletes across the five heats qualify for the semifinal.

The Indian 4×400m mixed relay team exited the competition in the Round 1 itself after finishing fourth in its heat with a time of 3 minute 22.85 seconds.

The quartet of Piyush Raj, Tahura Khatun, Sayed Sabeer and Thiya Arumugam finished 11th overall across three heats.

USA topped Round 1 with a time of 3:18.26. The top three teams from each of the three heats advance to the final.

In the 2022 edition of the biennial championships, India had claimed a historic silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay with an Asian U20 record time of 3:17.76sec, which is still the second best time in the world U20 records.