Three injured after speeding car overturns on PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: Traffic on the busy PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway was disrupted after a car allegedly lost control and overturned on Saturday, November 15. Three women were injured.

The incident occurred near Attapur. The accident is suspected to have occurred due to speeding, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

According to reports, the passengers were heading towards Shamshabad. The injured were pulled out by locals and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

PVNR expressway connects Hyderabad Airport, also known as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), to Mehdipatnam.

The police later towed the car using a mobile recovery crane.