According to Krishna, Sub Inspector Kondurg Police Station, "An iron melting in Batti (Furnace) no. 4 in the Scan Energy Iron company exploded in Kondurg, Rangareddy District, injuring three people

Three injured in explosion in Telangana's Rangareddy district
Visuals from the spot (screegrab)

Hyderabad: Three people were injured after an explosion took place in Kondurg village in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, police said on Monday, February 19. They said the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to Krishna, Sub Inspector Kondurg Police Station, “An iron melting in Batti (Furnace) no. 4 in the Scan Energy Iron company exploded in Kondurg, Rangareddy District, injuring three people. All of them were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar.”

The official further said, “The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. He said a case would be registered in the incident.”

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

