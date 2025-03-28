Three juice centers in Gachibowli raided for flouting food safety rules

Hyderabad: The food safety department raided three juice centers in Gachibowli on Thursday, March 27, for violating safety regulations. The establishments—Milan Juice Center, Bismi Maggi and Juice Centre, and Sip and Snack—were found flouting hygiene norms.

At the Milan Juice, the food safety officials seized expired Banana Crush, Strawberry flavour syrup and Passion Fruit Syrup. The food items in the fridge were found to be uncovered and unlabeled. Waste was littered on the floor of the juice center.

Also Read Mother drowns infant, stages it as accident in Mailardevpally

Food handlers were not wearing gloves and aprons, dustbins were kept open with flies and a live cockroach infestation. Some fruits, including apples, black grapes, mangoes, and peeled pomegranates, were found to be spoilt and were discarded.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Gachibowli area on 27.03.2025.



𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗝𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗡𝗼 𝟮 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶



* Food articles in the refrigerator were found to be uncovered and unlabelled.



* Food waste was found to be littered on… pic.twitter.com/VFr5E3vP3S — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 28, 2025

The center was also found to be flouting employee records, while pest control records and water analysis reports are not available. Refrigerators at the center were unhygienic, and food articles like chutney were found to be infested with cockroaches and hence discarded.

At the Bismi Maggi Centre, the FSSAI registration wasn’t displayed, and food items in the refrigerator were uncovered. Pest control records, employee health records and water analysis reports were not available. Peeled fruits were found in a rotten condition.

Food safety officials found a live cockroach infestation, a house fly infestation and rodents at the centre. Employees were not wearing head gear and apron. Food was littered on the floor and inside the refrigerator.

At Sip and Snack, the FSSAI license was missing; food items in the fridge were uncovered. Fruits including sapotas, oranges etc were found to be in spoiled condition were discarded. Officials observed a housefly infestation at this Gachibowli juice center as well