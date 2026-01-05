Three Kerala siblings, maid killed in Abu Dhabi road accident

The family has decided to lay the children to rest in the UAE itself.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th January 2026 9:29 pm IST
Representative Image of road accident
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: In a tragic incident, four people, three young brothers and a domestic helper, lost their lives in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, January 4, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

The family of parents and five children, and their help were returning home in Dubai after attending the Liwa Festival when the fatal crash took place. They hailed from Kerala, reported Gulf News.

Three young boys – 14-year-old Ashaz, 12-year-old Ammaar and five-year-old Ayyash – and domestic help Busra, instantly died. The boys’ parents, Abdul Latheef and Rukhsana, and the remaining two siblings, 10-year-old sister Izzaa and seven-year-old Azzaam, suffered serious injuries.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Azzaam is said to be critical. All are currently receiving treatment at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City hospital in Abu Dhabi.

“Several relatives and friends of the family reached the hospital after that. The family has decided to lay the children to rest in the UAE itself. We are supporting them with the procedures for the funeral and to repatriate the mortal remains of the maid,” a social worker assisting the family was quoted by Gulf News.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th January 2026 9:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button