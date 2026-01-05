Three Kerala siblings, maid killed in Abu Dhabi road accident

Abu Dhabi: In a tragic incident, four people, three young brothers and a domestic helper, lost their lives in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, January 4, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The family of parents and five children, and their help were returning home in Dubai after attending the Liwa Festival when the fatal crash took place. They hailed from Kerala, reported Gulf News.

Three young boys – 14-year-old Ashaz, 12-year-old Ammaar and five-year-old Ayyash – and domestic help Busra, instantly died. The boys’ parents, Abdul Latheef and Rukhsana, and the remaining two siblings, 10-year-old sister Izzaa and seven-year-old Azzaam, suffered serious injuries.

Azzaam is said to be critical. All are currently receiving treatment at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City hospital in Abu Dhabi.

“Several relatives and friends of the family reached the hospital after that. The family has decided to lay the children to rest in the UAE itself. We are supporting them with the procedures for the funeral and to repatriate the mortal remains of the maid,” a social worker assisting the family was quoted by Gulf News.