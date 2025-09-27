Three killed in accident in Telangana as auto hits parked truck

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th September 2025 11:50 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in an accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Friday, September 26, after the auto rickshaw they were travelling in hit a parked truck.

The accident occurred near the Kandukuru area. The deceased were identified as Surigi Srinivas, 35, who was the auto driver; Pandi Satemma, 50, and Pandi Sridhar, 25. A few other workers, who, along with Satemma and Sridhar, were returning from work, were injured in the accident.

Following the accident, the injured were rushed to a hospital.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the workers were returning after completing their shift. The police said that the workers were employed at the solar company at Tukkuguda. The auto rickshaw hit the truck parked near the Kandukuru power grid.

