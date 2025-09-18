Three killed in head-on collision between autorickshaws in Mahabubnagar

One of the autodrivers was driving negligently, police said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 18th September 2025 5:58 pm IST
A representational image used to depict accidents
Representational image

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two autorickshaws at Bhoothpur mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, on Thursday, September 18.

The deceased were identified as Nampally Vamshi, 28; Narsimha Reddy, 54; and P Sudhri, 34.

According to police, the victims were travelling in an autorickshaw from Wanaparthy towards Bhoothpur mandal. On reaching Kutamalapu village, the driver, due to rash driving, rammed into another autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

MS Teachers

Vamshi, Narsimha, and Sudhri died on the spot, said sub-inspector Chandrasekhar.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 18th September 2025 5:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button