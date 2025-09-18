Three killed in head-on collision between autorickshaws in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two autorickshaws at Bhoothpur mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, on Thursday, September 18.

The deceased were identified as Nampally Vamshi, 28; Narsimha Reddy, 54; and P Sudhri, 34.

According to police, the victims were travelling in an autorickshaw from Wanaparthy towards Bhoothpur mandal. On reaching Kutamalapu village, the driver, due to rash driving, rammed into another autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

Vamshi, Narsimha, and Sudhri died on the spot, said sub-inspector Chandrasekhar.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.