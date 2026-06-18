Three killed, one injured in Karimnagar–Hyderabad highway crash

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were killed and another sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident on the Karimnagar–Hyderabad highway near Muraharipalli village in the early hours of Thursday, June 18.

According to the police, the victims were travelling from Godavarikhani to Hyderabad after visiting the Kondagattu temple. Chandrasekhar was driving a Maruti Brezza car (TS08JL8300), which was travelling about two kilometres ahead of another vehicle carrying relatives.

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At around 1 am, the car reportedly collided head-on with a lorry (TG05T9635) coming from the opposite direction near Muraharipalli village. Chandrasekhar died on the spot, while his wife, Rekha, and their children, Lohith and Nihal, sustained grievous injuries.

The injured were shifted to RVM Hospital in a 108 ambulance. Doctors declared Rekha and Nihal dead while they were undergoing treatment. Lohith suffered a fracture to his thigh bone and is currently receiving medical care.

The complaint was lodged by Janagama Rajasekhar, a relative who was travelling in another vehicle behind the victims. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.