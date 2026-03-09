Three killed, one injured in two-wheeler collision in Thiruvananthapuram

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2026 11:32 am IST
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: Three persons died and one sustained serious injuries after two two-wheelers collided at Nedumangad here, police said on Monday, March 9.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (21), Binoy (20) and Sreelal (28), all hailing from Uzhamalakkal near here.

The injured, Abhinav (21) of Uzhamalakkal, has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10.45 pm on Sunday at Kulappada on the Nedumangad-Aryanad road.

Police said Rajesh and Binoy were travelling on one motorcycle, which collided with another motorcycle on which Sreelal and Abhinav were riding. All four fell onto the road and suffered serious injuries.

Though the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, three of them later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Aryanad police registered a case and began an investigation into the incident on Monday.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added.

