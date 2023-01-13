Three men booked for cow slaughter in Karnataka

Acting on a tip-off, Tunganagar police conducted a raid on an illegal slaughter house in the Sulebailu area on the outskirts of the Shivamogga city where they found seven headless bodies of cows.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 13th January 2023 2:35 pm IST
Representative image

Shivamogga: Three persons were booked on Friday on the charges of cow slaughter in Karnataka’s Shivamaoga district.

Acting on a tip-off, Tunganagar police conducted a raid on an illegal slaughterhouse in the Sulebailu area on the outskirts of Shivamogga city where they found seven headless bodies of cows.

Police rescued 10 cows from the illegal slaughterhouse and sent them to a cow shelter.

The accused, identified as Azeez, Babu, and Abdul Sattar, fled the scene when the police raided the slaughterhouse.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

