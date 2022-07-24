UP: Five booked under Anti-cow slaughter act

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th July 2022 5:58 pm IST
Representative Image

Gonda: A case has been registered against five persons under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Colonelganj police station area of Gonda district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said that a calf, tied at the door of Pushpa Devi, a resident of Barbatpur village in the police station area, had gone missing about a month ago.

Also Read
Uttar Pradesh: Man held for unnatural sex with cow

It was learned that with the connivance of some people of the Alipur village, had stolen the calf.

MS Education Academy

The woman had complained about the theft and slaughter of her calf at the local police station.

On her complaint, a case has been registered against Jameel and Javed, residents of Barbatpur village, Zubair, and Ashiq Ali under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, he said.

The police are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button