Uttar Pradesh: Man held for unnatural sex with cow

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th April 2022 11:52 am IST
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have arrested a man in the state capital for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow.

The incident took place on April 23 but came to light on Tuesday, when one of the neighbours spotted one Majid in an objectionable position with the bovine.

The complainant, Jitendra Yadav, alleged that a man was also seen in the CCTV footage having sex with his cow on Saturday.

Station House Officer, Sarojni Nagar, Lucknow Santosh Kumar Arya, on Wednesday said the accused’s neighbour was reviewing his CCTV footage, when he saw him and informed the owner about the incident.

Angry over the incident, the local people launched a search for the accused and caught him from Daroga Khera in Lucknow’s Sarojni Nagar.

