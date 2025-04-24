Three men follow, attack woman near Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Three unidentified men allegedly followed and attacked a woman on Tuesday night, April 22.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 8 pm when the woman was followed from Mailardevpally by three men in a car. She alleged that the men intercepted her near Bandlaguda, where they verbally abused her, physically assaulted her, and inappropriately touched her.

One of the suspects allegedly slapped her during the attack.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under section 126(2), section 74, section 351, section 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is ongoing.