Hyderabad: Following the recent ban on major Pakistani drama channels on YouTube after the Pahalgam attack, makers have found a new way to connect with their massive Indian audience. Popular ongoing dramas like Humraaz and Parwarish are now being uploaded on alternate YouTube channels, which are already gaining impressive views. As a result, this alternative route is expected to become the go-to platform for upcoming releases aiming to reach Indian viewers.

While the current drama slate might not be very exciting, Lollywood has some major titles lined up for 2025, featuring top-tier stars like Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan, and Ahmed Ali Akbar. Here’s a quick look at three much-awaited Pakistani dramas that are expected to hit screens in the coming months.

Upcoming and latest Pakistani Dramas of 2025

1. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

This much-talked-about drama brings together Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir for the first time. Directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Six Sigma Plus, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has reportedly already begun shooting and is generating strong buzz, thanks to the powerful pairing and high expectations.

2. Sanwal Yaar Piya

Starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, Durefishan Saleem, and Feroze Khan, this drama has already made headlines partly due to Iqra Aziz stepping away from the project amid controversies involving Feroze Khan. Written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Danish Nawaz, Sanwal Yaar Piya is being produced by 7th Sky Entertainment.

3. Jinki Shaadi Unki Shaadi

Wahaj Ali fans have reason to rejoice, as he returns in this fresh pairing with Sehar Khan, who has gained fame through Fairytale and Jafaa. Backed by HUM TV, the drama also boasts a stellar supporting cast including Arslan Naseer, Syed Jibran, Nadia Afgan, Romaisa Khan, and Sidra Niazi.

The official premiere dates for these dramas are still under wraps, but the buzz around them continues to grow. Which one are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!