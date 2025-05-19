Hyderabad: Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali, who shot to global fame with his iconic role as Murtasim in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin, was last seen in Sunn Mere Dil. However, the show didn’t quite live up to expectations. From its underwhelming storyline to lackluster performances, the drama faced criticism from both critics and fans alike.

Since its conclusion in February this year, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Wahaj takes on next and now, we finally have an exciting update!

Wahaj Ali’s upcoming Pakistani drama 2025

Wahaj Ali is all set to return to the small screen in 2025, this time opposite rising star Sehar Khan, known for her performances in Fairytale and Jafaa. The two will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in HUM TV’s upcoming drama ‘Jinki Shaadi Unki Shaadi’. Adding more star power to the cast are Arslan Naseer, Syed Jibran, Nadia Afgan, Romaisa Khan, and Sidra Niazi.

The drama is penned by acclaimed writer Syed Nabeel and directed by the ever-talented Saif Hassan. While details like the premiere date and teaser launch are still under wraps, the buzz is already building.

Meanwhile, Wahaj also has exciting projects lined up with Mahira Khan and is set to reunite with Yumna Zaidi in Tere Bin 2.

Are you all excited to see Wahaj Ali opposite Sehar Khan? Comment below.