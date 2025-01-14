Wahaj Ali to romance Mahira Khan, excited fans say ‘dream pair’

Islamabad: The excitement of seeing two top superstars sharing screen space is always electrifying for fans. While this trend has long been a staple in Bollywood, it is now gaining momentum in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Fans of Lollywood are thrilled as a ‘dream pair’ is set to grace the screen for the first time — Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan.

Yes, you read that right!

Wahaj Ali X Mahira Khan – The Dream Collaboration

Wahaj Ali, the heartthrob of Pakistani drama fans, and Mahira Khan, one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry, are all set to team up for an upcoming project. This news has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media abuzz over this much-anticipated collaboration.

Currently, Wahaj Ali is starring in Sunn Mere Dil alongside Maya Ali. However, the drama has not resonated with audiences as expected, and Wahaj’s character has failed to leave the impact fans hoped for. The news of his pairing with Mahira Khan has reignited excitement, with many hoping to see Wahaj return to his iconic form that made him a household name.

Social media platforms are flooded with fan reactions, with many dubbing Wahaj and Mahira the “dream pair” they’ve been waiting for.

Fans Await the OG Wahaj Ali

Wahaj Ali’s fans have been vocal about their disappointment with Sunn Mere Dil, stating that the storyline and his role don’t do justice to his talent. The news of him working with Mahira has sparked hope for a comeback to the kind of iconic performances that solidified his place in Lollywood.

Mahira Khan’s Exciting Line-Up

On the other hand, Mahira Khan continues to dominate headlines with her impressive slate of projects. Apart from her pairing with Wahaj, she is also set to star opposite Fahad Mustafa in another exciting venture. She also has couple of movies in her hand.

More details about the project are still under the wraps.