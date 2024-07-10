Three Nepali citizens of a family killed in road accident near India-Nepal border in UP

The petrol tank of the motorcycle burst due to the collision and caught fire, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th July 2024 3:38 pm IST
TN: Government bus topples in Villupuram, over 30 injured
Representative image

Shravasti: Three Nepali citizens of a family were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in which Lal Bahadur (30), Govardhan Dharti (50) and Kalpana Shrestha (28) of a Nepalese family were killed in the accident at the Rajapur village under Sirsia police station in the Indian territory, SHO Gaurav Singh said.

The petrol tank of the motorcycle burst due to the collision and caught fire, he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Suresh Raina’s cousin killed in road accident in Dharamshala

The SHO said that after identification by the relatives of the deceased, their post-mortem was done and the bodies were handed over after completing the legal formalities.

The tractor driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot, the SHO said, adding the tractor has been seized and a hunt is on to nab the driver.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th July 2024 3:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button