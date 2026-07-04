Three of family end life in Karnataka’s Koppal due to debt

Koppal: In a tragic incident, three members of a family were found hanging at their residence in Prashanth Nagar in Gangavathi town of Koppal district on Friday, July 3.

Police suspect mounting financial distress to be the reason behind the extreme step taken by the family. However, the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash 54, his wife Prabha, 46 and their son Shashank, 21. According to preliminary information, Prakash was running a jewellery shop in Gangavathi.

On receiving information, personnel from the Gangavathi Town Police Station rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the suspected suicide. Officials are also examining the family’s financial records and speaking to relatives and acquaintances as part of the probe.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.